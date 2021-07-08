Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library has its fourth Little League trading pin on sale now.

The Little League pin, “Book Goes to a Game,” is the fourth in a series – Chapter 4 – and was designed by Jamie Mahoney, the library’s graphic artist.

The pins are $5 each and can be purchased by cash or check at the library’s Help Desk. A limited number of previous year’s pins are still available.

All proceeds from the pin sales support the library.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To place a hold, call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours.

The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available.

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport, Pa., is the place to go to learn, connect and grow.

Founded in June 1907, the library champions the love of reading, opens new doors to lifelong learning, provides a haven to those who seek and ensures the preservation of public library services for future generations.

The library has more than 225,000 visitors in a year and circulates a half-million items annually.

A member of the Lycoming County Library System, the James V. Brown Library participates in "PA Forward", a statewide initiative to promote literacies in our communities to power a better future for everyone.