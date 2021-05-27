Williamsport, Pa. - Each year, Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots that took place on June 28, 1969, in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, New York.

During this time, the New York State Liquor Authority frequently took legal action against places that served suspected LGBTQ individuals and such raids were extremely common.

The last straw at the Stonewall Inn was a raid in which the NYPD arrested patrons and employees for various crimes including violating the "gender-appropriate clothing statute," going as far as dragging people into restrooms to inspect their genitals.

Fed up patrons and neighbors could no longer tolerate the NYPD's aggression and a full-on riot broke out, serving as a catalyst for numerous protests and the formation of LGBTQ rights groups.

This June, the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport will observe Pride Month throughout its building. The library will highlight significant contributions that the LGBTQ community have made throughout history and LGBTQ rights movements, which are still ongoing as public and government support ebbs and flows.

The term Gay Pride was created by Thom Higgins, a gay rights activist from Minnesota, and the first Pride March was coordinated by Brenda Howard, also known as the “Mother of Pride,” who worked to coordinate the first events for Pride Day that later evolved into the month-long celebration that we recognize today.

The library will have book displays throughout the building for patrons to learn more about the history of Pride Month and celebrate the LGBTQ community. To start, the library recommends the following books about the Stonewall Riots and LGBTQ activism:

Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum

Out in Central Pennsylvania: The History of an LGBTQ Community by William Burton

The Book of Pride: LGBTQ Heroes who Changed the World by Mason Funk

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski

Queer, There and Everywhere: 23 People who Changed the World by Sara Prager.

Queer by Marke Bieschke

For more information about Pride Month, visit the Library of Congress.