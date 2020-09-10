Williamsport, Pa. -- The Friends of the James V. Brown Library are seeking donations of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and music CDs to support fundraising activities. Donated materials will be sold at the Friends Book Store on the third floor of the Welch Children's Wing of the library and sale events.

Currently, items will only be accepted during the designated drop-off day on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The circulation desk will not accept donated items.

During the drop-off hours, volunteers will be available to unload cars by the library's east-side entrance on State Street (the alleyway between the city parking lot and East Fourth Street). Anyone who stops by to make a donation is asked to wear a mask.

Donations should be in gently-used condition and not include textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, or books that have been damaged by mold and mildew.

Funds generated from selling donated items will contribute to library programming beyond the normal budget allocation.