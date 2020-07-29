Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is excited to announce that the digitization of the library's local newspaper archive collection is complete and accessible online.

The archival effort was made possible thanks to $169,000 in grant funding from the First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania, a $20,000 gift from John and Judy Maietta, and support from the Lycoming County Genealogical Society.

The funding was used to digitize the library's local newspaper microfilm collection of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette and its predecessors, the Grit, and other local publications that cover the years from 1807 to the present.

While the FCFP grant was for $169,000, the library received $167,619 of the grant from the Williamsport-Lycoming Community Fund and $1,381 from the Dr. Randall F. Hipple Fund.

With the project completed, the history of our area and its people as documented by local newspapers will be available for keyword search both within the library and remotely. The resource will help people research family histories and the history of community organizations, helping local history to be meaningful and accessible to the community.

The public database – located here – is accessible from anywhere in the world and contains all public domain content (everything published through December 31, 1922) and some copyrighted content.

The internal database – located here – allows access to all content, including copyrighted content, but can only be accessed over the library’s IP address – inside the library, or outside if the library's Wi-Fi signal is strong enough.

Once on the sites, patrons can click on the Resources tab at the top of the page and see videos and text on how to use the site, tips for searching, etc.

If patrons from outside the Lycoming County area want to acquire clippings from the internal database, the library is continuing its fee-based research service. Patrons can fill out a request here.