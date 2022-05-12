State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who was running as a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the race.

Corman has endorsed Lou Barletta.

At a press conference with Barletta in Harrisburg Thursday, Corman said the decision to suspend his campaign was difficult, but he felt it was imperative that Pennsylvania Republicans nominate a candidate who can unite the party and defeat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November.

"It's an opportunity for Republicans to win this governor's race and then to accomplish things for the people of Pennsylvania," Corman continued. "The only way that we will not be successful in the fall is if we nominate someone who can't possibly win. Lou Barletta is perfectly positioned to get results for the people of Pennsylvania and I'm proud to add my voice to support him."

The primary is Tuesday, May 17.

Currently in the running for governor on the Republican side including Lou Barletta are Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, Dave White, and Nche Zama.

Josh Shapiro is the sole candidate for governor for the Democrats.

