Williamsport, Pa. – After spitting on a state trooper in Gamble Township last April, a Williamsport man recently was sentenced in Lycoming County Court.

Dillon Calvin, 28, was sentenced on April 7 by Lycoming County Common Pleas Judge Marc Lovecchio to 90 days to 18 months in county jail with 78 days of credit for inpatient time at White Deer Run.

Calvin must provide a DNA sample and serve 45 days of electronic monitoring when a unit becomes available. He must also perform 50 hours of community service and undergo a mental health assessment.

State police at Montourvillle said they encountered Calvin on April 3, 2020, running nude on Lake Road in Gamble Township. Troopers took him into custody and learned he'd been involved in a domestic dispute earlier that evening. Calvin spit on a state trooper and made threats to him and other troopers, according to his arrest papers.

