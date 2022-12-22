Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud.

Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud charges.

A sixth man, Joseph Powles, age 33, of Philadelphia, is wanted as afugitive.

These defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims, according to details from an investiagion.

The payments were mailed to particular addresses in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, where the funds were accessed. Shultz arranged for the payment of approximately $11,000 in benefits which he was not entitled to obtain.

Sentencing for for conspiricy to steal pandemic funds was as follows:

Jeovanny Shultz: 11 months in prison

Andrew Marszalek: 18 months in prison

Nicholas Baggio: guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud sentenced to one year and a day in prison

Alexis Figueroa: 18 months in prison

Oscar Martinez: awaiting sentencing

Joseph Powles: wanted fugitive

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud, according to the Pa. Department of Justice.

Members of the Task Force identify resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and share and harness information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

You can report fraud

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

