Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania State Police, is reminding the public not to let their guard down as they go through their holiday shopping. A number of scams are common during this time of the year, taking advantage of people's good intentions or playing off of common fears.

Common scams include: fake security scam; too good to be true prices; bank deposit scam; copycat websites; gift card scams.

Fake Security Scam

A scammer can use phone spoofing to make it look like your bank is calling you. The scammer will say that your card or account has been hacked, and may have convincing details like the last numbers of your card or information about recent purchases.

Your financial institution will never call you unsolicited demanding Social Security, account, or credit card information. If in doubt, call the phone number on your bank statement, bank card, or bank website to ask if they called.

Too Good to be True Prices

If an online store is selling a product for way less than every other retailer, it's probably a fraud. This happens especially often with difficult-to-find and high-demand items. A scammer will make up a bogus reason for their low price and put pressure on a potential buyer by saying that you'll get a special deal if you pay immediately. After paying, you'll either receive fake shipping information or the seller will cut off contact.

Bank Deposit Scam

A scammer will send you a check to buy certain items to send somewhere, giving you permission to keep the extra money. If you try to deposit the check, it will be found invalid and you will be stuck paying the entire balance.

If you endorse (sign) a check, you're vouching for its legitimacy. Only cash checks from trusted sources.

Copycat Websites

You might receive an email that appears to be from a legitimate store, but is actually a phishing attempt. Law enforcement officials recommend visiting your favorite stores' websites by typing or bookmarking your favorite stores directly.

When buying online, make sure to check your accounts for unauthorized charges.

Gift Card Scams

Gift cards are practical holiday gifts. They're also a favorite target for scammers because they are incredibly difficult to track or refund.

You may receive a message claiming to be from a government or debt collection agency that asks you to pay with a gift card. If a call tells you to pay a debt via gift card, it's a red flag. Hang up and report or forget about it, no matter how threatening the caller sounds.

Government agencies will NEVER ask you to pay fines, fees, or penalties with gift cards.

How to Report a Scam

Pennsylvanians who have encountered a scam attempt (or a successful scam) can contact their financial institution and local police department. Screenshots, photos, and other information may be sent to the Pennsylvania State Police. Complaints can also be filed with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. The "See Something, Send Something" phone app may be used to report suspicious activity.

Tips about possible frauds and other crimes can be sent to tips@pa.gov.