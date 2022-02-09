Milton, Pa. – An Italian restaurant on Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, sustained heavy damage after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Jaime Blount of the William Cameron Fire Engine Company of Lewisburg said firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of flames coming out of the roof of the Italian Terrace restaurant. The call quickly became a two-alarm fire and other crews from Northumberland and Union counties responded.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the left side of the building and the roof, Blount said. The fire was located in the attic space and the ceiling of the building. The building had undergone several renovations which created pockets that the fire traveled through, according to Blount.

The fire was knocked down by around 3:30 p.m., but Blount said the building had sustained “significant damage.” Most of the fire damage was contained to the rear of the building and the ceiling. The rest of the restaurant sustained water and smoke damage, Blount said. There were no injuries.

The restaurant was closed at the time, Blount said. The restaurant had been closed and was slated to reopen on Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the Italian Terrace Facebook page.

Blount said the owner was out of town at the time the fire broke out and was on his way to the scene.

Route 405 was closed for several hours and motorists were detoured.

A state police fire marshal from PSP Milton is investigating the cause.