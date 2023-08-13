Wellsboro, Pa. — Sunday marks the final day of the Wellsboro Comic Con.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with cosplay registration opening. Charlie Schlatter follows with a live show on the Dean Center Lawn. There are five presentations in the Dean Center and a cosplay contest and stroll through downtown Wellsboro. Several prizes will be handed out for best costumes.

Vendors will be selling merchandise all day with plenty of food and comic book style drinks being offered from local restaurants.

Grab your tights, find a phone booth, and get to Wellsboro. Your fellow heroes, or villains, need you!

