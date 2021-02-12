Philadelphia, Pa. – The Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) has issued a reminder to all taxpayers to choose a tax preparer wisely and file accurate tax returns. The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday, February 12.

Remember that U.S. residents are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources. Most taxpayers meet this obligation by reporting all taxable income, but a small number purposely hide income. The IRS works across its divisions to ensure the highest possible tax compliance. Taxpayers found to be committing fraud may be subject to penalties including having to pay owed taxes plus interest, additional fines, and jail time.

“Whether you choose to prepare your own tax return or you seek the services of a tax return preparer, understand that you are ultimately responsible for the contents of your tax return,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso. “Be very careful when choosing a tax return preparer, because there can be financial consequences to you if you fall prey to a dishonest tax preparer.”

In the 2018 tax year, 55% of taxpayers used the services of a paid tax preparer. Most preparers are honest and professional, but each year a few scammers enter the business to steal money and personal information from clients.

Here are some tips to avoid bad tax preparers:

Look for a tax preparer who is available year-round and can be contacted after the filing season

Ask if the preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number, which is required for all paid preparers

Ask about credentials and check qualifications

Ask about service fees and avoid any preparer who bases fees on a percentage of the client's tax refund, or claims to offer a bigger refund than other tax preparers

Never sign a blank or incomplete return; review the return before signing it

Refunds should always go directly to the taxpayer, not the preparer

For more tips on choosing a tax professional or to file a complaint against one, visit IRS.gov. Suspected tax violations by a person or business may be reported to the IRS using Form 3949A.

The IRS Criminal Investigation Philadelphia Field Office has caught a number of unscrupulous tax preparers and others cheating the tax system. Here are some examples of egregious fraudsters who were recently investigated:

Jamar White: Indicted on charges of aiding and assisting in preparing and presenting fraudulent income tax returns. White aided seven taxpayers in preparing 31 IRS forms 1040 with fraudulent Schedule A deductions for items such as medical and dental expenses, charitable contributions, unreimbursed business expenses, and tax preparation fees. He pled guilty to five counts of the indictment and is awaiting sentencing.

Domingo Hernandez: Pled guilty to conspiracy and theft of government property after using the stolen identities of others to file fraudulent tax returns. He received $80,397.89 in returns from the U.S. Treasury and attempted to snatch an additional $312,321.89. He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $408,119. After serving his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Arleny Reyes Nunez: Sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy to defraud the federal government; theft of government funds; and the unlawful possession and use of a means of identification. She also had to pay $154,528. She and her co-conspirators filed fraudulent tax returns using others' identities. She prepared 29 false returns, retrieved refund checks (sometimes paying a child to retrieve paper checks from mailboxes), and deposited the checks into fake business bank accounts.

Reyes Nunez's filing false tax returns using others' stolen identities resulted in over $150,000 in losses to the federal government. She fled to the Dominican Republic but was arrested by local authorities for using a fake passport and sent back to the U.S.