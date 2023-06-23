Hughesville, Pa. — A man allegedly strangled a woman after she said something he did not agree with, police claimed.

The accuser described Robert Eugene Anderson as “irate” when she spoke with authorities shortly after 1 a.m. on June 6, Hughesville Borough Police Officers said. The 61-year-old Anderson allegedly became upset over a comment the woman made.

The Hughesville man grabbed the accuser by the arms before choking her, police said. At one point, the victim fell to the ground and was struck in the head by a wooden ladder, according to the complaint.

The attack continued with Anderson allegedly jumping on the woman before striking and shaking her, Officer Ryan Travelpiece said. He allegedly choked her a second time while calling her “vulgar” names, according to the victim.

Travelpiece could see blood on the woman’s shirt and neck along with scratches on her arms. The victim also had bruising on her neck, left arm, and ribs, Travelpice said. She complained of pain in her kidney.

Travelpiece went to the victim’s home just before 3 a.m. to speak with Anderson. After multiple attempts to get Anderson to open the front door, he finally agreed to speak with police, according to the officer. Officers told Anderson he was being placed under arrest for domestic violence.

Officers found blood droplets scattered on the floor of the home. Anderson had blood on his jeans and shoe, Travelpiece said.

Anderson is charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $35,000 monetary bail.

Anderson was charged with public drunkenness earlier this year. He entered a not guilty plea on May 22.

