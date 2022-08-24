Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover officer and confidential informant received cocaine from two men who police followed back to a home near the 1500 block of Louisa Street.

Malik McLaughlin allegedly sold drugs to investigators on July 11 in the Rite Aid parking near Little League Boulevard in Williamsport. A second buy of cocaine was called in by an informant the next day, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 12.

During the second transaction, detectives said the 45-year-old McLaughlin and an associate spotted a police cruiser near the Rite Aid and returned to their vehicle. It was stopped a short time later and the exact amount of cocaine ordered by the informant was in McLaughlin’s possession.

After he was taken into custody, detectives with the Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on McLaughlin’s home. Once there, detectives discovered a half ounce of cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Police also identified, Arilyn Kurtz, 38, of Williamsport, as a co-conspirator and took him into custody, as well.

“Both McLaughlin and Kurtz gave post-Miranda confessions,” detectives wrote.

McLaughlin was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey.

Kurtz was charged with similar offenses and released on $50,000 unsecured bail, as well.

Both men are scheduled to appear before Judge Frey on Aug. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Malik McLaughlin docket sheet

Arilyn Marie Kurtz docket sheet

