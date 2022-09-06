Jersey Shore, Pa. — Investigators with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department said at approximately 2:53 p.m. this afternoon a white male with dark colored hair entered a Jersey Shore State Bank and demanded money.

The suspect entered the building near the 100 block of Main Street in Jersey Shore and handed a note to the teller, according to investigators. He allegedly said, “remember your training” before the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, who police said was wearing a yellow raincoat, beige colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask, stuffed the money into his pockets and departed from the bank.

Anybody with information about the person pictured is being asked to contact Detective Justin Segura at Jsegura.tvrpd@gmail.com or call the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department at 570-398-2146.

