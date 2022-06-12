Cummings Township, Pa. — A Cummings Township man allegedly received nearly 50 images of child pornography through the social media app Snapchat.

Investigators with the State Police said Noah Austin Falls, 23, of Waterville then admitted to them on June 1 he uploaded the images to Snapchat and saved them into a chat thread.

“Falls described most of the images he received of children ages 5-13 years of age,” an investigator wrote in an affidavit.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce conducted surveillance on a residence near the 20 block of West Drive on May 20. After confirming Falls was a resident at the home, a search warrant was executed and several devices were seized by members of the task force.

Falls told investigators he requested images of older people that he described as 16, 17, or 18 years of age, police said.

Falls was arraigned before Judge Denise Deiter on June 1 and denied bail after being charged with three third-degree felonies. Those charges included dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Falls is scheduled to face Dieter again on June 15 for a preliminary hearing. Court records show Falls is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.