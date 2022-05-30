Sunbury, Pa. —During an investigation into the whereabouts of a man accused in the shooting of a person, police said they uncovered 498 grams of marijuana inside a residence in Sunbury.

Related reading: Sunbury homicide suspect caught in Philadelphia, judge denies bail

As officers attempted to locate the homicide suspect, they were able to arrest Yusuf Omega McLaurin, 24, of Sunbury on narcotics charges. The discovery was made on May 19 when authorities executed a search warrant near the 400 block of Falmount Avenue in Sunbury.

Related reading: Details emerge regarding homicide at food mart in Sunbury

McLaurin was denied bail after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. McLaurin is scheduled to face Judge Michael Toomey on May 31 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.