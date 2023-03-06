Williamsport, Pa. — A question about a district attorney candidate's residency has been passed on to the state's Attorney General, officials say.

After receiving the inquiry from Lycoming County Voter Services into Thomas Marino’s residency requirements to be elected district attorney, current DA Ryan Gardner sent it to the Office of the Attorney General.

“This office is confronted with a significant conflict of interest,” Gardner said. “Specifically, since there is a strong likelihood at this time that Mr. Marino may be Lycoming County’s next elected District Attorney, this Office is in no position to render any opinion on this issue.”

Marino has been the lone candidate to announce his intentions to run for the office. Gardner is pursuing one of two openings for Judge in the County Court of Common Pleas.

Gardner received information last week from Voters Services that was “promptly forwarded” to the Office of the Attorney General. Gardner stressed that this should not indicate any determination being made on the matter, saying they are requesting the Attorney General make the final decision.

“The referral to the Attorney General should not be construed to suggest that this issue does or does not have merit as I have requested that the Attorney General alone make the decision,” Gardner said.

Questions sent to Tom Marino regarding the matter were not returned.

