Muncy investigation Cameron Eiswerth

229 Angletown Road in Muncy Creek Township. Source: First News Now

 First News Now
Muncy, Pa. – According to Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, they responded to 229 Angletown Road in Muncy Creek Township to investigate the death of 18-year-old Cameron Eiswerth of Muncy, PA.

It was noted by State Police that the investigation is on-going. If anyone has any information to please contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

Shared with permission from First News Now