Williamsport, Pa. -- On May 25, 2021 at 10:17 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police units were emergency dispatched to the area of W. 4th St. and Campbell St. for the report of shots fired.

According to a WBP news release, officers learned from persons on scene that numerous shots were fired in the area southeast of the intersection.

One witness told NorthcentralPa.com that a person dressed in dark clothing across the street from the Shamrock "stood up and started shooting."

Officers also learned at least one bystander was grazed by gunfire but not injured.

Multiple vehicles windows were shot out, and police canvassed the area for bullet casings.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit assisted Williamsport Bureau of Police with the collection of evidence from the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Officer Christopher Salisbury at 570-327-7593 or csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org.