Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said an altercation led to a 37-year-old male being shot at the rear of the Brandon Café located near the 400 block of Washington Blvd.

According to the release, officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. to find the male with non-life-threatening gunshots wounds. Officers said several vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident.

The scene was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Crime Unit and inspected for evidence. Authorities said the injured male is expected to recover.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing according to police.

