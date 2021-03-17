Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is warning the public about a batch of moss balls (sometimes called "Marimo") that are infested with Zebra Mussels (Dreissena polymorpha), a highly invasive pest species.

The moss balls are sold in several states in pet stores under brand names including "Beta Buddy" and "Mini Marimo Moss Balls."

Several major pet product retailers including Petco and PetSmart have removed these products from their shelves, but the Fish and Boat Commission has found contaminated moss balls for sale in at least one other Pennsylvania store.

"Zebra Mussels are one of the most troublesome invasive species in the United States and can cause major ecological and economic damage such as clogging water intake pipes, damaging boats, or damaging fisheries by impacting aquatic food webs," said Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator. "Zebra Mussels are small and can produce microscopic larvae, so any water containing contaminated moss balls may contain larval Zebra Mussels. The potential spread of this invasive species is a major concern for our aquatic resources in Pennsylvania."

Zebra Mussels are small black and white striped, D-shaped bivalves about the size of a thumbnail or smaller.

The PFBC urges anyone who has purchased a moss ball within the past several weeks to follow U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service guidance on how to properly disinfect moss balls and clean aquarium systems.

"Because Zebra Mussel larvae may not be visible to the naked eye, it is important that everyone who recently purchased a moss ball follow this strict disinfection protocol," added Hartzell. "Just because you can't see the mussels in your tank doesn't mean they're not there. Don't take any chances."

Transporting or releasing Zebra Mussels or their larvae into Pennsylvania waters is illegal. Any Pennsylvanian who sees suspected Zebra Mussels or other aquatic invasive species should report them to the Fish and Boat Commission using this online form.