Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County.

On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township.

Servicing the nine communities of Old Lycoming, Porter, Hepburn, Lycoming, Nippenose, Piatt, Cummings and McHenry Townships, and Jersey Shore Borough, the newly formed police department was designed to increase services and make for more efficient and consistent policing while keeping costs sustainable, according to Chief Nathan DeRemer.

"The goal of this regionalization is to ensure that participating communities have professional, 24/7 coverage at a reasonable cost," the Chief said.

Old Lycoming Township Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of police regionalization at a special meeting held Sept. 29 at the Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Station.

"These three years have been a rollercoaster," said DeRemer. "Both agencies have put things on hold as we waited to see if the joint service agreement would be passed. Then once we could move forward, there was a lot to accomplish in a short period of time."

Through that time, DeRemer said the officers from each department have been working in other regions, slowly integrating the two departments.

The process has been lengthy and, at times, contested. Some who have spoken in opposition have alleged that the entities had excluded the general public in the early discussions, and that there should be separate chiefs for Jersey Shore Borough and Old Lycoming Township.

In addressing the audience on Thursday, Rep. Joe Hamm said the county is fully behind the regionalization. "We know that there was some healthy debate," he said, but "today we're not here to debate. Today we're here to celebrate the introduction of the Lycoming Regional Police Department."

Hamm continued, saying that the police have been "villanized" by media and people on the streets. "Today we're here to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Lycoming Regional Police Department. To let them know we have their back."

Looking ahead

The regional departments will operate out of two main locations: Pennsylvania Avenue in the Jersey Shore Borough, and Green Avenue in Old Lycoming Township.

Smooth integration is possible with developments in technology, through good communication, and because of the willingness of the members of the department, DeRemer said.

Through a $250,000 grant, the regionalized department has upgraded technology, including the integration of "Mach" software, which is a data sharing, GPS-based platform, and instant messaging to quickly and effectively communicate.

"One thing I can say about millennials is that they're good at playing together," DeRemer joked. "Putting ego aside is something they're good at," nodding to the younger generation of officers coming up the ranks.

"A lot of these officers went to the Academy together. A lot of us have good relationships outside the force," DeRemer said. "We're all under one badge."

