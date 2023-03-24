State College, Pa. — A man who had passed out, but was revived by EMS, escaped the authorities, leading them on a chase through the borough.

Donald Reimer was discovered at approximately 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the porch of a fraternity house near the 300 block of E. Hamilton Avenue, passed out with unzipped, soiled pants, police said. A member of the fraternity said Reimer was unresponsive, according to Officer Corey Cooperider.

The 19-year-old Reimer, who Cooperider said smelled of alcohol and was unstable on his feet, couldn’t explain why he was at the fraternity. Cooperider observed blood on Reimer’s knuckles and face as they spoke, according to the affidavit.

“Reimer appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol,” Cooperider wrote.

While being treated by EMS at the scene, Reimer broke free and ran east on Irvin Street, falling and striking his head as a car approached, according to Cooperider. Authorities issued a BOLO, both for public drunkenness and for the sake of Reimer’s health and safety after he was able to escape, police said.

At approximately 7:43 p.m., a resident of Foxdale Village near the 500 block of E. Marylyn Avenue called about a man trespassing and causing a disturbance. The caller told police that the man, meeting the description of Reimer, was swearing and refusing to leave. But when police arrived, Reimer was already gone, according to the affidavit.

Police received another call when Reimer was spotted at the CVS on University drive. Reimer, who was still wearing wearing unzipped, soiled pants, allegedly denied being at the fraternity and Foxdale Village.

Cooperide said it took four officers to finally wrangle the intoxicated man and take him into custody.

During a search of Reimer, Cooperide located two prescription medication bottles that contained Fluoxetine that were prescribed to another person. Reimer told Cooperide that his friend’s parents gave him the medication, and that he allegedly thought the pills were Adderall.

A follow-up interview with the owner of the medication confirmed Reimer was not in fact given the pills, according to Cooperide. The medication was delivered in late February to the owner’s mailbox investigators confirmed through an app for the victim's pharmacy.

“They were still at that location on the morning of Saturday (Feb. 25),” Cooperide said. “Sometime after this, Reimer came into possession of these pills.”

Reimer was charged with defiant trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and escape. All are misdemeanors. He was also charged with two summary offenses that included public drunkenness and purchase alcohol by a minor, according to court records.

No bail is listed for Reimer, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on April 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.