Hi this is reporter Morgan Snook with NorthcentralPA.com. I am here live at the Muncy district courthouse with Alyssa Mae Fuller. Fuller has organized a "Kids Lives Matter" protest today. We're here to talk to Fuller about her case, see what kind of things have developed.

Alyssa Fuller: Alyssa Fuller.

So can you tell me a little bit about what's happening here today? What are we seeing, what's happening?



Fuller: So we have a local protest at Kemp's office regarding to the case with Jonathan Kula. After that incident occurred with me, a lot of people, a lot of awareness of what's going on here in our county that we really don't know about or a lot of people don't know about, let's say.

Snook: Originally there was an incident that you're saying happened involving Mr. Kula and as a result of that you were also charged. The incident was on Jan. 5 and the charges against you were filed on Feb. 22. I'm just going to read the charges that were originally filed and you can tell us what's happening now with the case, which ones you perceive to be withdrawn. Originally Ms. Fuller was charged with - these are all misdemeanors, one count of corruption of minors...So basically, just to back up, Ms. Fuller allegedly intercepted some communications with a minor child and instead of going immediately to the police she allegedly sort of arranged a setup shall we say to confront this person. And in confronting this person, it ended up that the local police department actually charged Ms. Fuller: one count misdemeanor corruption of minors, conspiracy simple assault, simple assault, false reports, hindering apprehension, obstructing administration of law, criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, a total of eight filed against her. But as you mentioned to me, you don't see all of those going to court. Can you tell me what charges you are facing right now as you understand it?



Fuller: Ok so I spoke with Ryan Gardner the other day and he offered me ARD for the two charges of the false report and the hinder operation, it was the seventh charge on my file. And that does not mean I'm pleading guilty to those two, that'll just be on my record for the six months that I'm on the ARD program until I pay the set amount to get off.



Snook: Okay and can you tell me how did it feel - the incident involving the minor - how did it feel when you faced charges before the alleged perpetrator of those indecent communications? How did it feel to face charges first?



Fuller: I felt like the criminal here even though I'm not the criminal here. We're dealing with an offender that has done this before and I feel like he may have connections with the court systems on maybe delaying a few things. My mother did attend a hearing here for my daughter's case and Jonathan Kula's case, which is a second offense. He was already out on bail and they offered him a $25,000 unsecured bail for the second time now and said that he was still being supervised and his phone was being supervised and he got to walk away free without paying a dollar.



Snook: And wasn't your bail also $25k?

Fuller: Yeah he had a $25k unsecured bail for the first one and the second one.

Snook: And do you happen to know offhand what your bail was on your own charges?



Fuller: I didn't have bail. There was no bail.

Snook: I think I did see there was unsecured bail, unlike the other person. I'm going to just get my little notepad here. I'm sorry. Forgive me. Before we go, can you just kind of say what you hope to accomplish by this protest today? What are you trying to get people to understand or to see?



Fuller: I'm just trying to let the community know what's really going on here. I don't think a lot of parents clearly under what their children are doing on social media, Mingle, SnapChat, TikTok. There's a lot of predators out there that are looking for young children and obviously children don't have the mind setting of an adult so they don't understand what's right and what's wrong all the time. And me taking myself out of my placement, I guess I'm not a typical person that would do this, I'm trying to raise awareness for other parents to make sure they're monitoring their kids and looking for predators like Jonathan Kula and many others in our area.



Snook: So can you talk about, you mentioned to me before broadcast that there's a new detective investigating incidents that might involve Mr. Kula. Can you mention that for people who might have..?



Fuller: Alright so the new detective on the case is Calvin Irvin, and he can be contacted through email...I don't know what it was.

Snook: It was



It was cirvin@lyco.org

Fuller: So if you've had any incidents at all and your children have came to you about this man regardless of when it was, you need to report it. This no longer needs to be a secret of what's really happening here. People have kept and covered up for way too long and as a community we need to do something about it because I feel like the law enforcement is not doing was much as they should. And i do know for a fact that we get state grants from Harrisburg regarding victims, whether sex trafficking, rape anything at all like this. And we get funds to Lycoming County and we don't know where they are going to and I want to know where they are going to as so many others. It's taxpaying dollars that we pay and nobody knows where it's going to and it's such a lack of help here for victims and we know mental health awareness and people need help in their mental health here in our area. Lycoming County and surrounding counties, there's absolutely no help. And we need to come together as a community to help people that are suffering from past trauma and trauma events.

Snook: And one final question. I know you mentioned with ARD you're not going to enter any kind of guilty plea however to do the ARD you will have had to designate some of the charges. So you were charged with eight misdemeanors. Which two do they want you to do ARD for?



Fuller: The two that I said earlier.



