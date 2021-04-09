Transcript
Morgan Snook: Hi this is reporter Morgan Snook with NorthcentralPA.com. I am here live at the Muncy district courthouse with Alyssa Mae Fuller. Fuller has organized a "Kids Lives Matter" protest today. We're here to talk to Fuller about her case, see what kind of things have developed. Let me go ahead and flip the camera and do an interview with Ms. Fuller. Just one moment. Just flipping the camera. Alright. Sorry. Well it doesn't wanna...okay, there we go. So what's your name?
Alyssa Fuller: Alyssa Fuller.
Fuller: So we have a local protest at Kemp's office regarding to the case with Jonathan Kula. After that incident occurred with me, a lot of people, a lot of awareness of what's going on here in our county that we really don't know about or a lot of people don't know about, let's say.
Fuller: Ok so I spoke with Ryan Gardner the other day and he offered me ARD for the two charges of the false report and the hinder operation, it was the seventh charge on my file. And that does not mean I'm pleading guilty to those two, that'll just be on my record for the six months that I'm on the ARD program until I pay the set amount to get off.
Snook: Okay and can you tell me how did it feel - the incident involving the minor - how did it feel when you faced charges before the alleged perpetrator of those indecent communications? How did it feel to face charges first?
Fuller: I felt like the criminal here even though I'm not the criminal here. We're dealing with an offender that has done this before and I feel like he may have connections with the court systems on maybe delaying a few things. My mother did attend a hearing here for my daughter's case and Jonathan Kula's case, which is a second offense. He was already out on bail and they offered him a $25,000 unsecured bail for the second time now and said that he was still being supervised and his phone was being supervised and he got to walk away free without paying a dollar.
Snook: And wasn't your bail also $25k?
Fuller: I didn't have bail. There was no bail.
Fuller: I'm just trying to let the community know what's really going on here. I don't think a lot of parents clearly under what their children are doing on social media, Mingle, SnapChat, TikTok. There's a lot of predators out there that are looking for young children and obviously children don't have the mind setting of an adult so they don't understand what's right and what's wrong all the time. And me taking myself out of my placement, I guess I'm not a typical person that would do this, I'm trying to raise awareness for other parents to make sure they're monitoring their kids and looking for predators like Jonathan Kula and many others in our area.
Snook: So can you talk about, you mentioned to me before broadcast that there's a new detective investigating incidents that might involve Mr. Kula. Can you mention that for people who might have..?
Fuller: Alright so the new detective on the case is Calvin Irvin, and he can be contacted through email...I don't know what it was.
Fuller: The two that I said earlier.
Snook: For the folks here, sorry
Snook: Alright. Is there anything else before we sign off?
Fuller: All I have to say is check your kids' phones almost every day . Explain to them you know what the consequences may be of you being involved in a case like I got. You need to teach your children to not speak to older men and if they are let the know it's not necessarily their fault because it's the way that they get lured in by these sick individuals that these officers are I don't know why but they're letting them go. I mean I don't understand how a drug dealer goes tot jail longer than somebody who's a sex offender and that's a real question for me and I would love to have an answer.
Snook: Well Ms. Fuller, thank you so much for your time today. And if you have any questions I guess you can always reach out to you and as she said there's a new detective on the case cirwin@lyco.org. Thank you.