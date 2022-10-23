Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say.

Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT.

Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit). The right lane is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews clean up the crash area.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

