Updated 8:55 a.m.

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 180 and Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The following changes are now in effect:

Tier 4 restrictions have been lifted for the entirety of I-99. A 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect.

Tier 2 restrictions have been lifted on I-80 from the 161/Bellefonte interchange through Clinton County. A 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect.

The 45 mph speed reduction has been lifted on Route 322/22 from Centre County to Dauphin County.

Vehicle restrictions reflecting Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in effect on the following roadways:

I-80 from the Clarion County line to the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County.

The vehicle restrictions reflected Level 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Tier 2 restrictions are Tractors without trailer. Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers. Tractors towing loaded tandem trailer unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane.