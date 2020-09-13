President Donald Trump has been nominated again for the Nobel Peace Prize, making it his second nomination within less than a week.

Swedish Parliament member Magnus Jacobsson announced the nomination in a Twitter post on Friday.

"I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House," Jacobsson tweeted.

Jacobsson nominated Trump for brokering an economic normalization agreement between longtime political foes Kosovo and Serbia, according to the New York Post.

On Wednesday, Trump was nominated for the award by a member of the Norwegian Parliament for brokering a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"Today I have nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize," Christian Tybring-Gjedde wrote in a Sept. 9 Facebook post. "It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President."