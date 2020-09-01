Lewisburg, Pa. -- The Union County Library System, consisting of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton, will bring back interlibrary loans beginning on Tuesday, September 1. Interlibrary loans allow patrons to request materials from other libraries within the state of Pennsylvania.
Following guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System will maintain its current services to ensure the safety of employees and patrons.
Current available services include:
- Phone or online orders for pick-ups
- Request materials in-person at circulation desk
- In-person assistance - a staff member will help select books. Stacks are closed to public browsing
- Computer use by appointment only
- Copy machine use
- Remote tech support by appointment (call (570) 884-4370 Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
These guidelines are still in place:
- Masks are required to enter the library
- Individuals who are unable to wear masks can receive curbside delivery of materials
- 30 item limit per library card account
- All items must be returned via the book drop
- Book donations are not being accepted
- Heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces (computers, door handles) are cleaned frequently
- Library materials are quarantined for three days after being returned
- Overdue fines are still being collected
Hours of operations at each library are:
Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.
Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public. 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.
West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
For more information, please call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.