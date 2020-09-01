Lewisburg, Pa. -- The Union County Library System, consisting of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton, will bring back interlibrary loans beginning on Tuesday, September 1. Interlibrary loans allow patrons to request materials from other libraries within the state of Pennsylvania.

Following guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System will maintain its current services to ensure the safety of employees and patrons.

Current available services include:

Phone or online orders for pick-ups

Request materials in-person at circulation desk

In-person assistance - a staff member will help select books. Stacks are closed to public browsing

Computer use by appointment only

Copy machine use

Remote tech support by appointment (call (570) 884-4370 Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

These guidelines are still in place:

Masks are required to enter the library

Individuals who are unable to wear masks can receive curbside delivery of materials

30 item limit per library card account

All items must be returned via the book drop

Book donations are not being accepted

Heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces (computers, door handles) are cleaned frequently

Library materials are quarantined for three days after being returned

Overdue fines are still being collected

Hours of operations at each library are:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public. 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.

West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, please call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.