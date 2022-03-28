Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Bob Casey's website has launched a new feature this week: an interactive map that shows federal investments that are being delivered to Pennsylvania.

Billions are flowing into the state to support families, schools, small businesses, health centers, local governments, and other causes.

Several waves of infrastructure and environmental protection investments are expected to show up on the map in the near future from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The map's main purpose is for Pennsylvanians to be able to learn what kinds of federal funding are flowing into their own communities. Currently, the map mostly features information about the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and designated community project spending from the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bill.



