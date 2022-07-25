Williamsport, Pa. — In early July, an 18-year-old Williamsport man pleaded guilty to first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

Lucaus Butler was initially free on $100,000 unsecured bail, but a motion filed in Lycoming County Court changed that on Monday when Judge Kenneth Brown modified his bail conditions. Butler will remain on release, but will have stipulations to follow, Brown ruled.

Butler will be on intense supervised release with an ankle monitor. He will also be required to avoid contact with any minors, including an 11-year-old family member.

Butler will also not be able to remain living in his family's home near the 1100 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Cogan Station. Butler told Judge Brown he was able to find a residence near the 100 block of Main Street in Montgomery.

Butler was accused indecent contact with a child in Lycoming Township after the accuser's mother called 911 on April 6. During a call with dispatchers, the mother allegedly accused Butler of attempting to touch her child’s genitals.

Butler had a previous indecent assault arrest, which bumped up the grading on the offense to first-degree. Butler was released on $100,000 following an arraignment with Judge William Solomon.

Butler pleaded guilty to first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age on July 1 in front of President Judge Nancy Butts. He will be sentenced in October.

