Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Police are searching for a 25-year-old inmate who escaped from a minimum security unit at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday.

Robert Vargo is believed to be wearing a tank top and boxer shorts, according to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

Vargo is approximately 5'10', weighs 205-pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Vargo also has a bar code tattoo on his neck.

If you see the suspect, police ask that you don't make contact; instead, call 9-1-1.

Vargo has a lengthy arrest record dating back nearly a decade, which includes a guilty plea to an escape charge in Berks County in 2015, court papers show.

