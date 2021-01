"Over the past two days, five Lycoming County Prison inmates have tested positive for COVID," McDermott said. "At this juncture, none have required hospitalization or care at an outside medical facility." In response, the prison has increased inmate screening and testing and improved its "already-enhanced cleaning protocols," according to McDermott.

"Prison administration is in communication with an epidemiologist at the Pennsylvania Department of Health who works with corrections departments," McDermott said.



These are the first positive tests reported among inmates since the start of the pandemic.



"The prison is implementing precautions to mitigate further exposure and is making every effort to keep the inmates and staff safe, while operating a safe and secure facility," McDermott said.