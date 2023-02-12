Bloomsburg, Pa. — An attack by fellow inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital with severe injuries, including a punctured lung and broken ribs, according to police.

The beating appeared to be an act of revenge against an alleged police informant, with one of the attackers telling investigators, "He's a rat."

Now Wesley Richard Sutton and Denzel Davon Martin, both 29, are facing felony assault charges for the December fight at the Columbia County Prison, 721 Iron St., Bloomsburg.

Police were first called to the Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital on Dec. 8 where the injured inmate was being treated for several broken ribs, a punctured lung, and fluid around his kidneys. The inmate refused to answer questions, telling police if he did, his alleged attackers would retaliate.

A week later though, the injured inmate agreed to talk. He'd been in his cell around 5:30 p.m. when Sutton entered, followed by Martin, who closed the door behind him, the accuser said.

Martin hit the inmate in the head, which knocked him to the ground, before Martin and Sutton began stomping and kicking him in the head and body, the man told police.

Correction officers heard the man's screams and tried to get into the cell, but Martin forcibly held it closed, they said. When they managed to open it, they reportedly saw the two attackers pick the inmate up and slam him to the ground.

More correction officers arrived and eventually broke up the fight, police said. When questioned about the attack, Martin said he should have killed the other inmate.

"He is the reason I'm here," Martin told investigators. "He's a rat."

Martin, of Spring Garden Ave., Berwick, and Sutton, East Front St., Berwick, were both charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Martin docket sheet

Sutton docket sheet

