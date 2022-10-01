Williamsport, Pa. — A federal inmate serving time for smuggling cocaine into the country was given an additional two months for trying to smuggle a phone into prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Angel Antonio Anchondo, age 20, an inmate at the Low Security Correctional Institution, Allenwood in White Deer was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by United States Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing a cellphone in prison.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on December 15, 2021, a correctional officer at LSCI Allenwood seized a scarf from Anchondo while pat searching him, and found an LG cellphone and charger hidden within the scarf.

The sentence will run consecutively to Anchondo’s current federal sentence for smuggling over 9 kilograms of cocaine into the United States. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Anchondo by disallowing 40 days of good conduct time, placing him in disciplinary segregation for 30 days, and suspending his commissary and phone privileges for 6 and 12 months, respectively.

Anchondo is set to be released in July, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney George Rocktashel prosecuted the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.