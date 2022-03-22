Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Brooks was transported to the medical department, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m., according to a press release posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Brooks was serving a 2- to 5-year sentence for Firearm Not to be Carried w/o License out of Monroe County. He had been at SCI-Coal Township since May 16, 2018.
In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Northumberland County Coroner's Office.
Brooks' next-of-kin has been notified.