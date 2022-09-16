SCI-Coal Township exterior with NCPA logo bottom right _ 2021

State Correctional Institute at Coal Township, Northumberland County. 

 Photo courtesy of PA DOC website

Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police.

Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams.

The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin.

Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.