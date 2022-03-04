Allenwood, Pa. -- On Friday, March 4, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., inmate Tulio Lopez was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Medium in White Deer, Pennsylvania, according to a press release.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Lopez was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The FBI was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, according to the release.

Lopez was a 56-year-old male who was sentenced in the Southern District of New York to a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine. He had been in custody at the FCI Allenwood since August 24, 2021.

FCI Allenwood Medium is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,155 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.



