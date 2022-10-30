Allenwood, Pa. — An inmate who claimed she was raped on her way to a treatment center, along with the van driver she accused, are both facing sex charges, police say.

Arthur Oister, 75, of Milton, was working as a driver for White Deer Run Treatment Center when he was tasked with bringing 23-year-old Raine Rideout from the Franklin County Prison to the center on Sept. 27, according to Milton state police.

White Deer employees contacted police when Rideout arrived and said she’d been raped by the 75-year-old driver. Rideout reportedly told police Oister had pulled the van off a dirt path along the river, which they later determined to be in the area of 4751 S. Susquehanna Trail in Trevorton. That’s where Oister raped her, Rideout claimed.

During the investigation though, troopers discovered Rideout and Oister had allegedly agreed to a consensual encounter in which Oister performed oral sex on Rideout in exchange for $20.

Oister, who had been employed by White Deer for a decade, was charged with institutional sexual assault and solicition of a prostitute. He was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz and given $25,000 unsecured bail.

Rideout was charged with prostitution and arraigned at Trawitz’ office before being taken to Snyder County Prison.

Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for Nov. 15.

