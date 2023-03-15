Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate who was forced off the phone by a corrections officer followed the man and brutally attacked him, police say.

Edward Lee Gibbs Jr., 26, was on the phone in a communal area of a cell block at SCI Coal Township on Feb. 26 at 12:28 p.m., according to Trooper Raymond Snarski of state police at Stonington.

All inmates were told about 10 minutes earlier to end their phone calls, return their meal trays, and go back to their cells, said SCI Lt. Jessica Gardner. The prison staff automatically disconnected the phone lines at that time, but Gibbs reportedly continued to stand at the phone holding the receiver.

A corrections officer walked over, took the receiver from Gibbs, and hung it up, Snarski said. As the officer turned and began walking away, Gibbs allegedly chased after him and punched him in the face. The officer fell to the floor and Gibbs continued attacking him until other staff arrived and assisted.

Gibbs was taken to the emergency room at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, where he was treated for numerous injuries to his head, face, and arms. The incident was caught on surveillance tape, which the Gardner provided to police.

Gibbs is currently serving a state sentence for a first-degree felony burglary conviction in 2018 in Philadelphia County, court records show. He is now facing additional charges for the alleged attack on the officer, including aggravated assault, assault on a corrections officer, and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4 at 1 p.m. at District Judge John Gembic's office.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.