McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police.

Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and a cup of liquid on him, arrest papers say.

The injured inmate was taken to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, where he received nine stitches to close the wound on the top of his head and another four on the back of his head, Gill said. The inmate was also treated for abrasions on his shoulder, a bruised hand, and cuts on his wrist.

Kemp, Berwick, was charged with felony assault by a prisoner, and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. All charges were sent on to county court at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.