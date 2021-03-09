Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at the Lycoming County Prison is accused by the Lycoming County Detectives of possessing a homemade weapon.

Lycoming County District Attorney's Office Detective Stephen J. Sorage alleges that a homemade weapon was found during a strip search of Jamal Cook, 41, of Williamsport, around 11:13 a.m. on Feb. 21.

"While strip searching Cook the correctional officers observed that he had a homemade weapon commonly referred to as a 'shank.' The weapon had a piece of plastic filed to a point attached to a pen," Sorage wrote.

Sorage noted in the criminal complaint against Cook that he spells his name in multiple way and used multiple aliases.

"He has used multiple dates of birth and has an extensive criminal history," Sorage said. "This Jamal Cook is the only Jamal Cook incarcerated in the Lycoming County Prison."

Cook was charged with one misdemeanor count each of weapons or implements for escape and possessing instruments of crime.

Cook's bail was set at $50,000 monetary by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on March 1.

