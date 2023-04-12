Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate serving decades behind bars in a murder-for-hire plot was caught with drugs in prison, police say.

Prison officials at the State Correctional Facility in Coal Township conducted a search on Jan. 1 of Antonio Oritz, 48, and his wheelchair. Officers found a bundled of wrapped orange paper on Ortiz' wheelchair where he had been sitting, police say. Inside were strips of naloxone and buprenorphone, which is commonly known as Suboxone and is used to treat opioid addiction.

Ortiz is currently serving a 20-40 year term for third-degree murder. He was the triggerman in a murder-for-hire plot in Carbondale in 2004 when he was just 19, according to the Scranton Times-Tribune.

In the latest incident, Ortiz was charged with possession of contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

