Montoursville, Pa. – An inmate is accused of trying to get two other people to bring him opioid medication into the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center.

Lycoming County District Attorney's Office Detective Calvin R. Irvin said Willie J. Garcia, 38, of Williamsport, solicited the controlled substance at 546 County Farm Rd., between Sept. 15 and Oct. 7.

One of Garcia's fellow inmates told police that Garcia asked him to "boof" 15 strips of Suboxone by putting the drugs in a balloon and inserting it in his rectum, according to Irvin's Oct. 15 affidavit.

"Based on my training and experience, I know that inmates attempt to smuggle contraband into prisons inside balloons placed inside their rectum," Irvin said.

Garcia is accused by police of asking his girlfriend to help deliver the medication to him at the Pre-Release Center through a third party.

"You know the balloons, you'e gonna put, like I said, you're gonna grab fifteen fold it really small and put it in one of those, double and cut it," Garcia allegedly told his girlfriend during a recorded call.

Garcia's inmate told police that Garcia threatened him by gesturing as though he had a gun, according to the report.

"[The inmate] said that Garcia came over to him, put his (Garcia) hand in the shape of a gun, placed it to his (Garcia) head and told [the inmate] that 'In Puerto Rico this is what they do to people who tell on other people," Irvin wrote.

Garcia was charged with the following:

One felony count of attempted possession of a controlled substance contraband by inmate prohibited

One felony count of solicitation possession of controlled substance

One felony count of criminal use of a communication facility

One felony count of intimidation of witnesses or victims

Garcia is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

