Montoursville, Pa. – An inmate returning from work release allegedly discarded a knife outside of the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center.

Krystopher M. Jeffers, 24, of Williamsport, is charged with one misdemeanor count of inmate procure self with weapon.

Jeffers is accused of possessing the weapon at 546 County Farm Rd., Montoursville, around 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to Dec. 14 charges by Lycoming County Detective Calvin R. Irvin.

Irvin said surveillance footage shows a masked inmate walking up the ramp to the PRC, reaching into his boot and discarding a knife nearby.

"The inmate had just returned from working at the Lycoming County Landfill," Irvin said.

Jeffers was identified as the inmate seen on the video, according to Irvin.