Bloomsburg, Pa. — An inmate was caught hiding a knife tucked into a hole in his cell, police say.

Abel Huertas, 25, allegedly tried to conceal the hole with toothpaste, but a tip led correctional officers on a search of his cell, where they discovered the weapon.

Here's what police say happened:

Columbia County Prison workers were informed by a tipster that Huertas, Shamokin, had a knife concealed in his cell, located in the Delta South unit of the prison. Huertas shared the cell with Wesley Sutton, according to Bloomsburg Police Sgt. Michael Fosse.

When they searched, they discovered a small area near the light fixture covered in toothpaste, Fosse said. After digging out the dried substance, correctional officers discovered a 3-and-a-half inch blade hidden in the wall.

Huertas admitted he knew the the knife was there, but said it was there when he moved in to the cell. He later changed his story to say he had previously been given the whole knife by another inmate, but removed the handle to make it easier to hide. Sutton didn't know about the knife, Huertas told the guards.

Huertas, who has a history of drug and assault arrests, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon.

Docket sheet

