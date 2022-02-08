Washington, D.C. -- Pennsylvania is set to receive $244 million this year to clean up abandoned mine land through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to an announcement by Senator Bob Casey this week.

The funding will be used to reclaim abandoned mine lands, address environmental pollution and hazards, and hire personnel in former mining communities.

“Pennsylvania’s coal industry built and powered our Nation for decades. Now these communities bear the brunt of abandoned mine land pollution, including ravaged landscapes, property damage and poor health,” said Casey.

Pennsylvania is one of the largest coal-producing states in the country and contains a third of the country's abandoned mine land, according to the Department of Interior's Office of Surface Mining Abandoned Mine Land Inventory System. The same database notes that 1.4 million Pennsylvanians live within a mile of an abandoned mine.

In addition to the $244 million this year, formula funding and grant eligibility built into the Infrastructure Act makes Pennsylvania eligible to receive $3 billion or more over the next 15 years to reclaim abandoned mine lands.