A natural gas production company pleaded no contest to criminal water pollution today in Lycoming County Court.

By way of a Zoom meeting, Inflection Energy Pa. LLC, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to one count each of third degree misdemeanor water pollution and second degree misdemeanor prohibition against other pollution.

Inflection must pay a total of $55,000 in fines and restitution, Judge Marc F. Lovecchio ordered.

Restitution must be paid within 90 days: $5,000 to the PA Fish & Boat Commission, $10,000 to the Bureau of Clean Water, and $13,330.33 in charitable contributions.

The remaining balance will go to fines, court records stated.

The charges date back to Nov. 13, 2017, when a pump operator fell asleep and 63,000 gallons of "frac water" spilled out of secondary containment on Inflection's TLC pad in Eldred Township, according to the affidavit.

The pump operator was working for Double D Construction, a sub-contractor for Inflection against whom criminal charges for the incident are still pending.

"A fella went in his truck and fell asleep," was the explanation that Inflection Energy Engineering Supervisor Gregg Saunders gave to the attorney general's office.

Inflection Energy originally told environmental investigators that the spill did not leave the pad, but the investigators found evidence it did, according to the affidavit.

The pump operator also fell asleep the day prior, during which time a smaller release of pollution occurred, the affidavit stated.

The pollution ran downslope off the pad and into an unnamed tributary of Loyalsock Creek, causing significantly elevated levels of conductivity in the proximity of the release, the affidavit said.

Additional charges of third degree misdemeanor disturbance of waterways, pollution of waters, and unlawful conduct; and summary unlawful conduct - drilling activity causes public nuisance, were dismissed.

