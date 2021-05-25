Harrisburg, Pa. – A bipartisan House bill reintroduced on Monday would make the human trafficking of infants a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

Current law grades human trafficking as a felony only if a minor was forced into labor or services.

Since infants are incapable of labor, individuals who traffic them aren't subject to the felony enhancement, Rep. Barry J. Jozwiak (R-Berks) said.

"I believe those who traffic in infants should be subject to that same felony of the first-degree grading," Jozwiak said in the bill's memo.

Bipartisan H.B. 753 would amend Title 18 to make infant dealing a felony instead of a misdemeanor. "Infant" is defined as a child one year of age or younger under the measure.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Louis Schmitt, Lynda Schlegel Culver, Karen Boback, Seth Grove, Rob Kauffman, Francis Ryan, Tina Pickett, Craig Staats, David Millard, Dan Moul, Brett Miller, Jim Cox, David Zimmerman, Stan Saylor, Jim Rigby and Dawn Keefer.

Democratic Reps. Napoleon Nelson and Nick Pisciottano also co-sponsored the bill.

The bill first was introduced on March 3 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where it was tabled on April 20. It was re-committed to the House Appropriations Committee on May 24.