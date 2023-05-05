Lock Haven, Pa. — A man explained how he tied a dog to a tree and shot it multiple times during a guilty plea this week.

James Robert Standridge, 34, of Lock Haven pled guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals by torture and aggravated cruelty to animals by inflicting serious bodily injury Tuesday in Lock Haven. Both are third-degree felonies.

Prior to accepting the plea, Judge Michael Salisbury made Standridge describe what he did to the dog in January of this year. Standridge explained how he tied it to a tree. He then shot it twice before leaving it for dead. He explained being upset the dog had attacked an older animal at his home.

A passing motorist discovered the injured animal, named Luna at the time, on the side of the road. The dog was visibly injured with open wounds.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse told the court there was essentially no plea agreement with Standridge. Strouse said the court is free to use its own discretion sentencing.

A maximum term for the two felonies is 14 years. Strouse said the standard range is between probation and up to 12 months incarceration.

As part of sentencing, the DA’s Office will to seek restitution for vet bills and other services provided by the Clinton County SPCA. They are asking for $1,000.

Standridge balked at the request for restitution, according to a release. He allegedly claimed the SPCA had raised “more than $10,000” in fundraising for Luna, who has since been fostered and renamed Lucky.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled to take place on June 27 at the Clinton County Courthouse.

