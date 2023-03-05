Jersey Shore, Pa. — A traffic stop Saturday afternoon led to the capture of a fugitive from Indiana, police say.

Lycoming Regional Police Officer Tyler Bierly stopped a Ford sedan occupied by two males in the 800 block of Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore for a traffic violation. The officer observed the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker.

Officer Bierly initially spoke to the driver, who would only identify his passenger as “Stephen Mc-something,” unsure of the passenger’s last name. The passenger identified himself to police as “Daniel Dobbs” and indicated he had no photo identification.

The occupants allowed police to search the vehicle. Police located a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and an Indiana photo identification for Stephen Dale McMullen, the passenger.

McMullen, 46, was subsequently arrested for false identification to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. It was learned that McMullen had an active arrest warrant out of Indiana for violation of parole.

McMullen was subsequently arraigned in front of District Judge Denise Dieter on misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement and drug offenses, as well as being a fugitive from justice.

McMullen is being held in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

